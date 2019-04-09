Rory McIlroy paired with Ricky Fowler and Cameron Smith for opening Masters rounds

McIlroy and Fowler pictured together at the 2017 Scottish Open.

RORY MCILROY HAS been paired with Ricky Fowler and Australian Cameron Smith for the opening pair of rounds in the 2019 Masters.

McIlroy is currently the bookies’ favourite as he seeks to complete a career Grand Slam in Georgia later this week by securing the green jacket.

The 29-year-old will tee off off at 4.15pm on Thursday in Augusta, one group behind 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, Spain’s Jon Rahm and China’s Li Haotong.

Shane Lowry will kick off at 1.52pm alongside Kevin O’Connell and Mike Weir, while champion Patrick Reed gets his title defence under way at 3.31pm with Webb Simpson and Norwegian amateur Viktor Hovland.

The final two groups in the opening round also offer star power with Britain’s Justin Rose joined by five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and fellow American Justin Thomas at 1.49pm.

Two-time reigning US Open champion and 2017 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka goes off in the final group at 2.00pm alongside Britain’s Paul Casey and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

Additional reporting from AFP

