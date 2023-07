RORY MCILROY FINISHED birdie-birdie to edge out home favourite Robert MacIntyre in a thrilling final day duel at the Scottish Open.

McIlroy’s final round of 68 — sealed with an 11-foot birdie at the last — saw him finish on 15-under par, one clear of MacIntyre.

The Scot had earlier propelled himself into contention with a magnificent 64 for the low round of the day.

More to follow…