Rory McIlroy off to a fast start with impressive 64 at Scottish Open

RORY MCILROY HAS his sights set on heading into the Open Championship on the back of victory in the Genesis Scottish Open after enjoying a superb start to the £7 million event.

McIlroy recorded an eagle and six birdies in an opening six-under-par 64 at The Renaissance Club that left him three shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Ben An, whose flawless 61 equalled the course record.

There was disappointment, however, for Seamus Power who was forced to withdraw with a hip injury after just nine holes of his opening round.

“It’s a really good start,” McIlroy said. “I’ve not had particularly great results around this course the last couple of times but I feel like my game is definitely in better shape now.

“I feel like I’m coming in here playing really good golf, producing good results and getting myself in contention and I’m just really trying to do the same things and adapt to the different conditions we’re going to face over the next couple of weeks.”

Next week is, of course, the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy won the third of his four major titles nine years ago.

“I didn’t touch my clubs for 10 days after the Travelers,” the 34-year-old added, “but I’ve got some really good feelings in my swing that I think are quite consistent and even if I do take a bit of time away I feel really comfortable getting back into it.

“It was a nice reset but after today it feels like I came back where I left off.”

Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin are among the afternoon starters on Thursday.