Power and McIlroy slip back as Fitzpatrick holds slender lead at US Open

SÉAMUS POWER AND Rory McIlroy have both slipped back in the final round of the US Open as the battle at the top of the leaderboard continues to heat up.

Power, who made good progress on Saturday to finish the day in a tie for 12th, has endured a difficult front nine on the final day. At time of writing, Power is on two-over for the tournament and one-over for the day through 12, after picking up bogeys on the third, ninth and 10th holes. That leaves him in a tie for 17th.

McIlroy started the day in contention with the leading pack, but is currently on one-under through nine after a mixed start. He opened with a birdie on the first hole before beginning an unfortunate sequence of bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey between the second and seventh holes. McIlroy now faces a tough task to cut the gap on the leaders.

Matt Fitzpatrick is the current leader on six-under, while Scottie Scheffler is on five-under, and Will Zalatoris is one shot further back.

England’s Fitzpatrick and American Zalatoris shared the lead with top-ranked Scheffler as they teed off in Sunday’s final round with major winners Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy lurking.

Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick, each seeking his first major victory, started at 4-under par with Rahm one back as the closing drama began in cool and windy conditions at The Country Club.

Advertisement

World number 18 Fitzpatrick, who shared fifth at last month’s PGA Championship for his best major result, won a 2013 US Amateur at The Country Club and could match Jack Nicklaus as the only winners of the US Open and US Amateur on the same course.

World number 14 Zalatoris, with five top-10 finishes in eight prior major starts, was a runner-up last month at the PGA Championship, losing a playoff to Justin Thomas, and second in last year’s Masters.

Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion seeking his fifth title of the year, made a six-foot birdie putt at the first hole and a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-3 second to reach 4-under moments before the final pairing reached the tee,

Scheffler, trying to match Tiger Woods as the only world number ones to win the US Open, would be the first to manage the US Open-Masters double since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

He would become just the seventh to win the green jacket and US Open in the same year, following fellow Americans Spieth, Nicklaus, Woods, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan and Craig Wood.

Defending champion Rahm, the world number two from Spain, was fourth on 3-under after a closing double bogey in Saturday’s third round.

Sharing fifth were third-ranked McIlroy and American Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner chasing his first major victory since 2014, reached 2-under overall with a 26-foot birdie putt at the first hole.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

It was a far cry from Saturday’s early putting carnage, when he said wind caused struggles on the greens that produced three bogeys and a short birdie putt miss in the first six holes.

McIlroy won last week’s PGA Canadian Open and could become the first player since 1934 to win the week before and then capture the US Open.

Adam Hadwin, an alternate who got in the field when England’s Paul Casey withdrew due to a back injury, would be the event’s first Canadian winner but an opening bogey dropped him to 1-under.

Follow the live leaderboard here.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell