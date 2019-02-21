Rory McIlroy confirms he will miss 2019 Irish Open

RORY MCILROY WILL miss the 2019 Irish Open, the golf star has confirmed.

The 29-year-old will not take part in the event in order to focus on preparation for The Open.

McIlroy is eager to remain fresh and so will miss out on the Lahinch event in order to improve his chances at Royal Portrush, as he is already competing in the Scottish Open a week prior to The Open.

“If there is ever a year when I feel I can miss this Irish Open, it’s this year,” he told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

“If I was to play the Irish Open, The Open Championship would be my third event in a row.

“For me, that’s not the best way to prepare for what could be the biggest event of my life.”

It will the first time McIlroy has not been tournament host at the Irish Open since 2015, with Paul McGinley set to replace him in the role this year.

“I love the Irish Open. I’ve supported it in my whole career,” the Holywood native added.

“The people of Ireland are still going to see me playing golf because I’m going to play The Open Championship and I’m sure a lot of people will travel from down south.”

