McIlroy tied for second and Lowry also in the mix at Canadian Open

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

RORY MCILROY IS tied for second and just one shot off the lead at the Canadian Open after a two-under 68.

The Holywood man shares the position with American duo Alex Smalley and Keith Mitchel and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, all on six-under overall.

Wyndham Clark leads the field in Toronto, one ahead after following up his stunning opening-day 63 with a 70.

McIlroy – the defending champion from 2019 – moved up the leaderboard today, having gotten off the mark with a 66.

He had birdies on the ninth, 11th, 15th and 17th, and bogeys on the fifth and 12th.

Shane Lowry is also going well, moving into a tie for eighth after a solid day’s work.

The Offaly native enjoyed a round of 69 today, having carded 67 yesterday.

Back-to-back birdies on the ninth, 10th, 11th and then 15th, and bogeys on the second, seventh and 13th see him on four-under overall.

Elsewhere, Leona Maguire hasn’t had an ideal start at the ShopRite LPGA classic.

The Cavan woman is two-over, currently in a tie for 90th, as Australian Stephanie Kyriacou leads the field at Seaview Golf Club after a sizzling six-under 65.

Bogeys on the fourth, 11th, 13th and 14th set Maguire back, but she did card birdies on the fifth and 18th for a round of 73.

And Jonathan Caldwell narrowly made the cut at the Scandinavian Mixed with another 71, but Olivia Mehaffey missed out on the weekend action after Friday’s second round.

A round of 77 today ultimately ended her involvement.