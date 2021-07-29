McIlroy and Lowry off the early pace as Olympic golf first round suspended

Lowry finished with a bogey at the 12th before lightning stopped play.

RORY MCILROY WAS seven shots off the early lead, with Shane Lowry a further shot back, when the first round of the Olympic golf tournament was suspended because of a lightning storm.

McIlroy was one-under through 13 holes and Lowry was level par through 12 when play was halted just before 2pm local time (6am Irish time) at the Kasumisageki Country Club.

Unheralded Austrian Sepp Straka set the early pace on eight-under par with a bogey-free 63, although 27 of the 60 players in the field are yet to finish their opening 18 holes.

Lying second in the clubhouse three shots behind Straka were Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.

Newly-crowned Open champion Collin Morikawa, representing USA, was alongside playing partner McIlroy on one-under par while home favourite Hideki Matsuyama, the Masters champion, had just finished with a two-under par 69 when play was halted.

