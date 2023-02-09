Disappointing opening rounds for McIlroy and Lowry at Phoenix Open

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry endured disappointing opening rounds at the PGA Tour Phoenix Open on Thursday.

After a two-hour delay due to frost, McIlroy and Lowry both made extremely slow starts.

Current world number one McIlroy shot a two-over 73 — seven shots behind joint leaders Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin — while Offaly man Lowry is even further down the leaderboard after his 75.

Canadadian duo Taylor and Hadwin opened with 66s, while Xander Schauffele is a shot further back.

Seamus Power is still in action, having teed off later.

The Phoenix Open was made one of the PGA’s select tournaments with an elevated purse and commitments from most top players to appear, moves made to help keep players from bolting to the richer events of the Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf League.

The tournament shares the Phoenix stage with the NFL Super Bowl showdown between Kansas City and Philadelphia this weekend.

- Additional reporting from – © AFP 2023