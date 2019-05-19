This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Strong weekend showing leaves McIlroy happy with his lot at Bethpage Black

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, made a Sunday surge up the leaderboard.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 9:53 PM
3 minutes ago 63 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642886
McIlroy carded a one-under par 69 on Sunday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy carded a one-under par 69 on Sunday.
McIlroy carded a one-under par 69 on Sunday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RORY MCILROY PRODUCED another strong finish at a Major championship after a slow start had left him playing catch up, while Shane Lowry enjoyed similar fortunes on Sunday at Bethpage Black.  

Opening rounds of 72 and 71 had seen McIlroy fall off the pace at the US PGA Championship, but a pair of weekend 69s left the world number four relatively pleased with his lot at the end of the week.

McIlroy carded three birdies and two bogeys on Sunday to finish on one-over par, which currently leaves him just outside the top 10 in a tie for 13th. 

“It’s so tough out there, but I’ve moved up the leaderboard quite a lot, and my goal at the start of the day was to get into the top 10,” he said.

“Not sure if I’ll crack it or not, I’m 13th at the minute. But I played well and it was a good way to finish off the week.”

Lowry, meanwhile, signed for a third consecutive round in the sixties [69, 68, 69] to surge up the leaderboard and, like McIlroy, finish the tournament on one-over par.

Given his 75 on Thursday, it turned out to be another encouraging week for the Offaly native. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie