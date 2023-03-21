McIlroy, Lowry and Power discover groups for World Match Play in Texas

RORY MCILROY, SHANE Lowry and Seamus Power have discovered who they will face in this week’s WGC Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas.

The groups were announced last night with number three seed McIlroy going up against the US trio of Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings. McIlroy starts out tomorrow against Stallings in his opening match at 3.26pm (Irish time).

Lowry is in Group 12 and will face 12th seed Jordan Spieth, along with Taylor Montgomery and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. Lowry will face Montgomery in his opener at 5.27pm (Irish time).

Power is in Group 13, where he will meet US golfer Sam Burns, Australia’s Adam Scott and Canadian Adam Hadwin. Power takes on Scott in tomorrow’s openers at 6.11pm (Irish time).

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Groups

Group 1

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Tom Kim (17)

Alex Noren (38)

Davis Riley (54)

Group 2

Jon Rahm (2)

Billy Horschel (22)

Keith Mitchell (39)

Rickie Fowler (49)

Group 3

Rory McIlroy (3)

Keegan Bradley (20)

Denny McCarthy (48)

Scott Stallings (52)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Brian Harman (25)

K.H. Lee (35)

Nick Taylor (55)

Group 5

Max Homa (5)

Hideki Matsuyama (18)

Kevin Kisner (42)

Justin Suh (63)

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (6)

Tom Hoge (23)

Aaron Wise (40)

Cam Davis (64)

Group 7

Will Zalatoris (7)

Ryan Fox (29)

Harris English (37)

Andrew Putnam (56)

Group 8

Viktor Hovland (8)

Chris Kirk (28)

Si Woo Kim (34)

Matt Kuchar (59)

Group 9

Collin Morikawa (9)

Jason Day (32)

Adam Svensson (44)

Victor Perez (51)

Group 10

Tony Finau (10)

Kurt Kitayama (19)

Adrian Meronk (45)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)

Group 11

Matt Fitzpatrick (11)

Sahith Theegala (26)

Min Woo Lee (41)

J.J. Spaun (61)

Group 12

Jordan Spieth (12)

Shane Lowry (21)

Taylor Montgomery (47)

Mackenzie Hughes (50)

Group 13

Sam Burns (13)

Seamus Power (30)

Adam Scott (33)

Adam Hadwin (53)

Group 14

Tyrrell Hatton (14)

Russell Henley (31)

Lucas Herbert (46)

Ben Griffin (62)

Group 15

Cameron Young (15)

Sepp Straka (27)

Corey Conners (36)

Davis Thompson (57)

Group 16