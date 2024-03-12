Advertisement
Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo
TPC Sawgrass

McIlroy grouped with Spieth and Hovland as tee times released for Players Championship

Shane Lowry and Seamus Power will also be in action in Florida.
1 hour ago

THE TEE TIMES for this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass have been released, with Rory McIlroy grouped with Viktor Hovland and former world number one Jordan Spieth.

The trio will start on the 10th tee at 12.35pm (GMT) on Thursday.

Shane Lowry has been handed an evening start, teeing off from the first at 6.02pm alongside Tony Finau and Will Zalatoris.

Seamus Power will also be in action in Florida, with the Waterford man grouped with Grayson Murray and Francesco Molinari.

Power’s group will start from the 10th tee at 5.18pm.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is out at 5.40pm, playing alongside Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Scheffler heads to Florida aiming to become the first player to win back-to-back titles in the tournament’s history.

The full list of tee times can be found here.

Ciarán Kennedy
