Rory McIlroy in tie for fourth at Texas Open, but lies six shots off lead

RORY MCILROY IS in a tie for fourth after his second round at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour, but Akshay Bhatia continues to lead the way as he currently holds a five-shot advantage.

McIlroy followed up yesterday’s 69 with his two-under round of 70 today. He began the round on the 10th with a birdie, dropped a shot on the 16th and picked up another shot o the 18th. His back nine contained eight pars and just a single birdie on the 5th.

It leaves McIlroy with work to do at TPC San Antonio heading into the weekend action.

Bhatia’s 70 today added to his blistering round of 63 yesterday. He is five shots clear of Brendon Todd and Russell Henley, who are both a shot ahead of McIlroy.

With the cut line projected at level par, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are both struggling today. Harrington is one-over after eight holes today and four-over for the tournament.

Power is four-over after ten today and is five-over overall.