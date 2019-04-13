This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy left with mountain to climb after stuttering Saturday at Augusta

The four-time major winner saved his round on the back nine, including an eagle, but sits some distance back from the leaders.

By Cian Roche Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 9:52 PM
48 minutes ago 2,249 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591024
Rory McIlroy has only a slim hope of completing a career Grand Slam tomorrow at Augusta.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Rory McIlroy has only a slim hope of completing a career Grand Slam tomorrow at Augusta.
Rory McIlroy has only a slim hope of completing a career Grand Slam tomorrow at Augusta.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

DESPITE HIS BEST efforts, Rory McIlroy will know he has a mountain to climb ahead of the final day of The Masters after his stuttering Saturday performance at Augusta.

His third round of 71 leaves him -1 for the tournament and some distance back from the leaders at the first major or the year.

Having started his day on level par and six shots off the leaders, the four-time major winner parred his opening three holes before picking up his first shot of the afternoon.

On the par-three 4th, McIlroy drove his tee shot to the right of the hole, leaving him with a massive 32-foot to bring him into the red.

He would go to miss his drive to the green on the 6th, signalling the start of a disappointing run which scuppered his work on day three at Augusta National.

He successfully managed to chip onto the green but two-putted from close range to give his scorecard the first blemish of the afternoon.

On the 7th, an errant drive was followed by an approach shot  which found the bunker. He chipped to within 13 feet, but again his putting wasn’t up to scratch and left him with a two-foot tap-in bogey.

Masters Golf A flurry on the back nine gives McIlroy very slim hopes after a difficult start to his round. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

A par on the 8th appeared to stop the rot before McIlroy brought himself to +2 with another dropped shot before the turn.

He then went birdie-bogey on the 10th and 11th hole, leaving him +2 with nine holes to play. A career Grand Slam appeared to be fading.

Revival

All, however, was not lost. A birdie on the par-five 13th reignited his challenge heading down the stretch.

A magnificent recovery shot from the trees set him up to hit an approach shot to 13 feet, leaving him with an excellent putt for birdie.

Moving in the right direction, the 30-year-old then bombed a 303-yard drive down the centre of the fairway on the 15th.

His approach, an inch-perfect 225-yard drive to nine feet, gave him his first eagle opportunity of the day and he duly obliged.

He followed that with an birdie on the 16th to bring his round back to -2.

But on his final hole to close out his round, McIlroy found two bunkers, leaving himself with considerable work to make par.

His 13-foot putt came up  just short as he finished off his round of 71 on a frustrating note.

The field

No sooner had the final group of Francesco Molinari and Jason Day teed off than they were two shots back as Tony Finau, who started the day four off the pace, eagled the par-five 8th to move to -9 for the tournament.

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, opened with a birdie to move to -8, where he was joined by South African Justin Harding and American Xander Schauffele — who both started the day -6.

That’s where Woods began the day and that’s where he remained after four straight pars.

Woods, who won the most recent of his four Masters titles back in 2005 and his last major at the 2008 US Open, thrilled the galleries with his push toward the top on Friday, with four birdies in his last 10 holes.

But he was going to have to pick up the pace.

American Patrick Cantlay showed just what was possible. After starting the day +2 he was in the clubhouse on -6, 210 after a bogey-free eight-under par 64.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest scores right here.

With reporting from AFP.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie