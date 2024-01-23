Advertisement
McIlroy and Homa will line out alongside Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang in 'The Match' next month. Peter Byrne/PA Images / Alamy
Rory McIlroy confirmed as one of four stars for first mixed edition of 'The Match'

McIlroy will take on Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang in the floodlit, televised event on 26 February.
8 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY WILL take part in the first-ever mixed edition of ‘The Match’ next month.

The world number two will take on Max Homa, and LPGA stars Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang, in the 12-hole, floodlit, televised event at The Park in West Palm Beach, Florida on 26 February.

The event will be the ninth edition of ‘The Match’ — which started in 2018 with a showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson — and the first to feature both male and female golfers.

McIlroy makes his return having previously teamed up with Tiger Woods in December 2022, where they lost to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

This latest renewal will be the first to be played as a mixed skins match, with each of the four golfers competing individually. The 12 holes will all be assigned a monetary value for charity, with the golfer who ‘wins’ the most money declared the winner.

