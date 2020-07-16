Rory McIlroy four off the lead after solid start at the Memorial

RORY MCILROY SITS four shots off the lead after grinding out a good opening round at the Memorial Tournament.

McIlroy shot a two-under par 70 in testing conditions to sit in a tie for ninth place after day one in Ohio.

The world number one carded the best score of his opening day three-ball with Tiger Woods shooting one-under in his first tournament round since February and Brooks Koepka posting a score of level par.

All three have ground to make up on leader Tony Finau, who holds a one-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

Finau had nine birdies and three bogeys in an opening round of six-under par 66, one shot better than Ryan Palmer.

Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for third on four-under.

Shane Lowry — who should have been defending his title at the Open Championship this weekend before the Covid-19 pandemic forced its cancellation — is on one-over par, while Graeme McDowell is having a day to forget on seven-over par thru 16 holes at the time of writing.

See the full leaderboard here >

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!