Rory McIlroy to team up with Tiger Woods in latest edition of 'The Match'

THE LATEST edition of ‘The Match’ will see Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods pair up, it has been confirmed.

The duo will take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida on 10 December.

It is the seventh iteration of the made-for-TV series on Turner Sports, with Woods competing for the third time alongside his fellow golf stars, who are all making their debut.

Woods was previously beaten by Phil Mickelson at the inaugural event and has since struggled with injuries he suffered as a result of a car crash in 2021, leading to limited appearances and indifferent form since.

Another previous edition of the event saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeat fellow NFL stars Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Tiger & Rory vs. Jordan & JT



The Match is back on December 10. pic.twitter.com/ga7RxEWTVv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 7, 2022