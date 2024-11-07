McIlroy five off leader Fleetwood after first round in Abu Dhabi

RORY MCILROY IS five shots off first round leader Tommy Fleetwood after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The second last event of the season on the DP World Tour began with Fleetwood setting the pace after a ten-under par round of 62. He is one shot ahead of Dane Thorbjorn Olesen and American Johannes Veerman.

McIlroy is in a tie for 18th after his round of five-under 67, with Tom McKibbin in a tie for 28th after a four-under 68, and Shane Lowry a short further back after his three-under 69, leaving him in a tie for 35th.

McIlroy’s round featured six birdies, while his only bogey arrived on the par-three 17th. McKibbin only dropped one shot in his round, on the 10th, but rebounded with birdies on 11, 14 and 16 to finish strongly. Lowry’s round contained three birdies on 9, 11 and 15 – and 15 pars.

Advertisement

Lowry tees off for the second round at 9.23am (Irish time) with Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre, while McIlroy plays alongside Thriston Lawrence and Rasmus Hojgaard at 11.50am. McKibbin plays at 11.28am with Olesen and Hojgaard.

More to follow…