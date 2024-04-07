McIlroy tied-7th as Bhatia inches closer to second PGA victory at the Valero Open

RORY MCILROY IS tied-seventh ahead of the final round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, where American Akshay Bhatia is edging closer to his second PGA victory

Bhatia heads into the final round on Sunday with a four-shot lead on 15-under par, with fellow American Denny McCarthy second on 11-under.

Brendon Todd is on eight-under while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Russell Henley sit at seven-under.

McIlroy, who needed a birdie-birdie finish to escape with a level-par round of 72 on Saturday, is among a group of four players on five-under, 10 off Bhatia’s lead.

He’ll tee off for his final round at 5pm Irish time on Sunday as part of a three-ball alongside Lucas Glover and Ben Martin, with Bhatia, McCarthy and Todd getting underway at 5.30pm.

If Bhatia is to win, it will extend his PGA Tour card and give him the green light to play next week’s Masters.

Bhatia qualified for and made the cut at Torrey Pines, the 2021 US Open, and won last season’s Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

Aside from that, the 22-year-old has not participated in any other Major championships.