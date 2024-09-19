Advertisement
Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo
Day One

McIlroy and Lowry both shoot 67 at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Tom McKibbin sits on two-under par, with Padraig Harrington one-under.
2.14pm, 19 Sep 2024
A BOGEY ON the last denied Rory McIlroy a share of the lead at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after an opening day round of 67. 

The Co Down man responded in impressive fashion to the disappointment of losing the Irish Open last week by the narrowest of margins by shooting a round which included seven birdies.

McIlroy birdied four consecutive holes, between three and six, and also birdied holes nine, 12 and 13. Yet dropped shots on the seventh and 18th holes mean he finished the first round behind Niklas Norgaard, who carded a 66.   

The round was memorable also for an unusual event at the Par 5 12th, where McIlroy lost his clubhead. Still, the approach shot threatened the hole.   

Shane Lowry birdied the last to move to five-under par, level with McIlroy. The Offaly man had an eagle on the par 5 12th, as well as birdies on four, 11 and 14. 

Tom McKibbin shot a two-under par round of 70. The 21-year-old had six birdies, including four in a row between holes 9-12, but bogies on holes one, three, seven and 15 slowed his march. 

Padraig Harrington birdied the 18th to help him to a one-under round of 71. Birdies at holes two and four were followed by bogies on three and five in an otherwise steady round for the 53-year-old who made par on every other hole.

Simon Thornton is two-over after shooting 74.

You can follow the leaderboard here

