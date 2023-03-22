McIlroy wins WGC Match Play Championship opener

RORY MCILROY HAS won his opening group match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, clinching a 3&1 victory over American Scott Stallings at Austin Country Club..

McIlroy picked up six birdies throughout his opener, going one up early after Stallings bogeyed the 1st.

The world number three then birdied the 5th and 6th holes, ensuring he went three up. A dropped short by McIlroy on the 8th and a birdie by Stallings on the 9th changed the complexion at the turn, as McIlroy’s advantage was cut to one. But McIlroy won the 11th to go two up again and went on to sink three more birdies between the 13th and 17th holes.

Meanwhile, Séamus Power and Shane Lowry are also in action in their opening group matches. Power is currently one up through seven holes against Adam Scott, while Lowry is in action against Taylor Montgomery. Montgomery is two up through 11.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick’s poor recent form continued as he suffered a heavy defeat in his opening group match.

Fitzpatrick is the top seed in group 11 at Austin Country Club, but the world number 13 had no answer to a brilliant burst of scoring from opponent JJ Spaun, who cruised to a 5&3 victory.

Spaun’s birdies on the third and fifth, combined with Fitzpatrick’s bogey on the fourth, gave the 61st-ranked American a sizeable early lead, although Fitzpatrick hit back in style with a superb approach to the par-five sixth which led to a conceded eagle.

A par was good enough to win the eighth and reduce the gap further, only for Spaun to then birdie the 11th and 12th before holing out from 107 yards for an eagle on the 13th.

Fitzpatrick, who was 14th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but has missed the cut in three of his last four starts, needed something special to salvage anything from the contest but could not find any heroics and quickly conceded when his birdie attempt on the 15th slid by the hole.

Spaun, who is making his debut in the event, told reporters: “I think college was the last time I played match play. It was fun though, because every shot is really intense, at least you think, because (if you) hit one bad shot, that kind of gives your competitor an opening.

