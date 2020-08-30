This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 30 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy three shots behind in Chicago but ready to leave tournament if wife goes into labour

Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama currently lead the BMW Championship heading into the final day.

By Press Association Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,639 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5190223
Rory McIlroy in action at the BMW Championship.
Image: Robin Alam
Rory McIlroy in action at the BMW Championship.
Rory McIlroy in action at the BMW Championship.
Image: Robin Alam

RORY MCILROY SLIPPED three shots behind the leader at the BMW Championship as he revealed he was ready to leave the tournament if wife Erica went into labour.

After heading into the third round one shot in front, the Northern Irishman struggled on the tough Olympia Fields course on Saturday, picking up five bogeys along with two birdies to close out the day with a three-over-par 73.

That dropped the 31-year-old to two-over for the tournament, three back from joint leaders Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, and sitting in a tie for sixth place.

McIlroy was in good spirits after his round despite giving up the lead as he revealed that his wife was expecting to give birth to a baby girl in a matter of days.

“I’m just waiting for a phone call,” McIlroy said at the conclusion of his round.

I was waiting for a phone call last week and it didn’t come, and then [McIlroy’s caddy] Harry [Diamond] has been keeping his phone in his pocket just to make sure, but nothing as of yet.”

If he does get the call while on the course, McIlroy added he would not hesitate to withdraw from the tournament.

“I’m going to play in many more Tour Championships, and it’s only going to be the birth of your first child once,” he said.

“That trumps anything else.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Replacing McIlroy and American Patrick Cantlay at the top of the leaderboard are Johnson and Matsuyama.

Johnson rose to a share of the lead thanks to another consistent one-under performance while Matsuyama used a first-hole eagle to springboard to the top – joining Johnson on one-under headed into the final day.

Matthew Fitzpatrick leads the way for the English contingent as he sits tied for 12th.

After carding a five-over 75 on Friday, Fitzpatrick was in fine form for the third round as he made the most of an eagle on the 15th to close out the day with a two-under 68.

Tyrell Hatton dropped two spots to equal-15th after carding a one-over 71, while Paul Casey also shot 71 to finish Saturday’s round tied for 26th.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie