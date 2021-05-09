Rory McIlroy ends long wait for PGA Tour success to win Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy in action at the

RORY MCILROY HAS won the Wells Fargo Championship after a final-round of 68 which sees him win the tournament by one shot at Quail Hollow.

It’s a first PGA Tour win since November 2019 for McIlroy who was competing in his first event since missing the cut at the Masters.

It was also his third time to capture the Wells Fargo Championship.

The four-time major winner picked up four birdies on the last day to finish on 10-under overall, ahead of Abraham Ancer on nine-under while Viktor Hovland and Keith Mitchell both finished on eight-under.

