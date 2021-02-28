BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy ends in a tie for sixth at World Golf Championship

The Ulsterman finished six shots behind tournament winner, Collin Morikawa.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 11:44 PM
58 minutes ago 433 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5368489
McIllroy finished sixth.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
McIllroy finished sixth.
McIllroy finished sixth.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

RORY MCILROY CAME up short at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Club in Florida.

Instead victory went the way of Collin Morikawa who played nervously at first before sealing the deal with six straight pars down the stretch.

Morikawa shot a final round 69 – McIlroy had a 71 – as Morikawa became only the second player to win a major and a World Golf Championship title before his 25th birthday.

Afterwards Morikawa said: “It shows I can come out here and compete.

“I’ve been working on so much over the last couple of weeks and tips from Mark O’Meara and Paul Azinger got me through this week.

“My game felt so good and I’m so excited right now.

“Mark was helping me with the putting, obviously it’s been a big change to the saw grip, as he calls it. And then I talked with Azinger for a while about chipping, And that saved my life this week.”

Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):

270 – Collin Morikawa 70-64-67-69

273 – Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-69-66-67, Brooks Koepka 67-66-70-70, Billy Horschel 67-67-69-70

274 – Scottie Scheffler 69-70-67-68

276 – Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 69-68-70-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 69-70-66-71, Webb Simpson 66-69-69-72

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

277 – Jason Kokrak 70-69-69-69, Patrick Reed 68-68-69-72

278 – Cameron Smith (AUS) 68-66-77-67, Kevin Na 73-69-69-67, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69-71-72

279 – Tony Finau 68-67-72-72

280 – Carlos Ortiz 

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie