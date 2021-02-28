Rory McIlroy ends in a tie for sixth at World Golf Championship

RORY MCILROY CAME up short at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Club in Florida.

Instead victory went the way of Collin Morikawa who played nervously at first before sealing the deal with six straight pars down the stretch.

Morikawa shot a final round 69 – McIlroy had a 71 – as Morikawa became only the second player to win a major and a World Golf Championship title before his 25th birthday.

Afterwards Morikawa said: “It shows I can come out here and compete.

“I’ve been working on so much over the last couple of weeks and tips from Mark O’Meara and Paul Azinger got me through this week.

“My game felt so good and I’m so excited right now.

“Mark was helping me with the putting, obviously it’s been a big change to the saw grip, as he calls it. And then I talked with Azinger for a while about chipping, And that saved my life this week.”

Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida (USA unless noted, par-72):

270 – Collin Morikawa 70-64-67-69

273 – Viktor Hovland (NOR) 71-69-66-67, Brooks Koepka 67-66-70-70, Billy Horschel 67-67-69-70

274 – Scottie Scheffler 69-70-67-68

276 – Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 69-68-70-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 69-70-66-71, Webb Simpson 66-69-69-72

277 – Jason Kokrak 70-69-69-69, Patrick Reed 68-68-69-72

278 – Cameron Smith (AUS) 68-66-77-67, Kevin Na 73-69-69-67, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-69-71-72

279 – Tony Finau 68-67-72-72

280 – Carlos Ortiz