This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Step by step: McIlroy counts on 'little things' with number one on the horizon

‘There’s a long way to go,’ the four-time major champion said.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 8:28 AM
45 minutes ago 502 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4562773

NORTHERN IRELAND STAR Rory McIlroy says he can’t afford to focus on a possible return to world number one as he prepares for this week’s WGC-Dell Match Play.

Players Championship Golf McIlroy recently won The Players Championship. Source: Gerald Herbert

McIlroy said he won’t even allow himself to ponder the possibility of a last-16 clash with Tiger Woods, preferring to concentrate on the pool matches he must get through to set up a possible meeting with the 14-time major champion.

“There’s a long way to go,” McIlroy told reporters in Austin, Texas, where the event tees off on Wednesday.

McIlroy will open against big-hitting American Luke List, in a group that also includes England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and South African Justin Harding.

McIlroy said that he’d texted Fitzpatrick with a simple aim when he saw they were in the same group: “let’s make sure we both have something to play for when we play each other in the last pool game on Friday,” McIlroy told him.

“That’s honestly as far as I’ve thought ahead.”

McIlroy, a four-time major champion coming off a victory at the Players Championship two weeks ago, could jump from fourth back to number one in the world with a victory — if current number one Dustin Johnson fails to reach the semi-finals and Justin Rose doesn’t make it to the semis.

McIlroy won all three of his round-robin pool matches on the way to the 2015 title, but bowed out in pool play the last two years and said he therefore wouldn’t look further ahead.

“That’s the first step in the process and if I win seven matches this week, then awesome. But, again, winning tournaments, getting number one, all those accolades, it’s a by-product of doing all the little things right,” he said. 

“Step by step they will add up to all that stuff that other people find important.”

Woods is a three-time winner of the WGC Match Play, but hasn’t played it since 2013 when all rounds were knockout rounds.

Match Play Golf Signing autographs for fans. Source: Eric Gay

“This’ll be a little different,” he said of the round-robin format, which will send the winner from each of 16 four-man groups through to the knockout stage.

“I guess you can halve a match and still move on. I don’t really know the intricacies of it,” Woods said, but added: “It’s not real complicated, play well and take care of the guy in front of me.”

Woods, who arrived Monday and played nine holes at Austin Country Club, opens the Dell Technologies Match Play against Aaron Wise, an NCAA champion from Oregon and the PGA Tour rookie of the year.

Wise will be the 21st player who had never played with Woods since he returned from back surgeries that kept him out of golf for most of two years.

Woods will play Wise on Wednesday, with matches against fellow Americans Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Cantlay to follow.

© AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Spain labour to victory in the absence of manager
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie