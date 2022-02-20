Late Clare rally secures draw against Roscommon

Roscommon 0-09

Clare 0-09

Páraic McMahon reports from Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon

Three rounds into the 2022 Allianz National Football League, both Clare and Roscommon remain unbeaten, Colm Collins’ side recording a successive draw while it is the first outing that Anthony Cunningham’s men have dropped points.

Two pitch inspections at Dr Hyde Park, one at 9am and the other at midday on Sunday saw this Division 2 clash proceed while other games fell foul to Storm Franklin.

While the fixture did not fall foul to the weather, the stormy winds certainly wreaked havoc on the contest with shooting hindered by the strength of the gale in Roscommon.

Interestingly, both teams played better when against the elements with each county scoring more from play when the weather was not on their side.

Clare had the better of the opening exchanges and led 0-04 0-02 with twenty minutes on the clock, Donie Smith kicked three of the last four scores of the half to give them a one point cushion at half-time, Cathal Heneghan fresh from claiming a Sigerson Cup medal and man of the match award for his NUIG exploits was among their scorers.

Conor Cox and Richard Hughes put the hosts in a strong position with a point each inside the first four minutes of the restart. Podge Collins kicked Clare’s first second half score on forty one minutes, they had to wait another twenty three minutes for their next score.

Roscommon had pushed three clear when Diarmuid Murtagh finished off a team move on sixty-one minutes but the visitors finished with the final three points via Keelan Sexton, Eoin Cleary and David Tubridy to secure a share of the spoils, this coinciding with Ultan Harney’s black card.

Both sides will be content to remain unbeaten in a highly competitive Division, they will also feel this was a contest they could have easily claimed a victory on when reflecting back on the game. For Roscommon, Conor Cox, Brian Stack and Ultan Harney impressed for the Rossies, Clare’s best were Podge Collins, Eoin Cleary, Cian O’Dea and Alan Sweeney.

Scorers Clare: P Collins (0-02), E Cleary (0-02), A Griffin (0-01), A Sweeney (0-01), J Malone (0-01), K Sexton (0-01 1’65), D Tubridy (0-01)

Scorers Roscommon: D Smith (0-04 4f), C Heneghan (0-01), E Smith (0-01), C Cox (0-01), R Hughes (0-01), D Murtagh (0-01)

Clare:

1: Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrocks)

4: Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon) 3: Cillian Brennan (Clondegad) 2: Manus Doherty (Éire Óg)

7: Alan Sweeney (St Breckans) 5: Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora) 6: Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis)

9: Darren O’Neill (Éire Óg) 8: Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10: Jamie Malone (Corofin) 11: Eoin Cleary (St Josephs Miltown) 12: Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare)

13: Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey) 14: Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane) 17: Padraic Collins (Cratloe)

Subs:

15: David Tubridy (Doonbeg) for Malone (43)

26: Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane) for Doherty (49)

24: Emmet McMahon (Kildysart) for E Collins (66)

19: Ciaran Downes (Kilmihil) for Griffin (69)

Roscommon:

1: Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2: Mark Richardson (Padraig Pearses) 3: Brian Stack (St Brigids) 4: Eoin McCormack (St Dominics)

5: Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys) 6: Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses) 7: Richard Hughes (Roscommon Gaels)

8: Ultan Harney (Clann nan Gael) 9: Eddie Nolan (St Brigids)

10: Niall Kilroy (Fuerty) 11: Enda Smith (Boyle) 12: Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glaveys)

15: Conor Cox (Éire Óg) 14: Donie Smith (Boyle) 13: Cian McKeon (Boyle)

Subs:

19: Niall Higgins (Elphin) for Richardson (HT)

21: Ciaran Murtagh (St Faithleachs) for Ruane (57)

26: Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs) for Heneghan (60)

20: Ciaran Sugrue (St Brigids) for Cox (65)

23: Keith Doyle (St Dominics) for Higgins (69)