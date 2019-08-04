Four-goal Roscommon edge out Cork to finish Super 8s on a high

Roscommon 4-9

Cork 3-9

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

ROSCOMMON ENDED THEIR Super 8s campaign with a win as they struck for three second-half goals to overcome Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Having lost all three group games last year, the Connacht champions were in danger of the same fate as they spotted Cork a five-point head-start but, as in their last visit to Páirc Uí Rinn in the league in 2016, four green flags were key in securing the win.

As they had against Dublin and Tyrone, Cork got off to a good start. After Luke Connolly opened the scoring with a first-minute free, he was the unintended recipient of Darren O’Malley’s kickout and fed Mark Collins, who fired to the net.

Another Connolly free extended the advantage but, while Cork held the lead for the remainder of the opening half, they didn’t have matters all their own way. Roscommon settled with a trio of early Conor Cox frees while Enda Smith also got on the scoresheet for Anthony Cunningham’s side.

The latter’s point made it 1-3 to 0-4 after 16 minutes but they wasted chances to close the gap further and Cork pushed on again with scores from Kevin O’Driscoll and Ruairí Deane.

Cox’s fourth point left three in it and, after Connolly shot wide with a Cork goal chance, Roscommon were level as Cathal Cregg’s pass set Brian Stack clear of the home defence and he rifled home.

However, parity was fleeting as Cork responded with a second goal, Eoghan McSweeney’s delivery punched home by Connolly. Points from Shane Killoran and Cox brought Roscommon back to within one by half-time, though Paul Kerrigan almost notched a third Cork goal just before the interval. In the wake of that, both Kerrigan and Roscommon’s Niall Daly were black-carded.

Roscommon’s Andrew Glennon opened the second-half scoring to level and while two Mark Collins frees put Cork ahead again, the visitors had the lead when Stack got his second goal, Glennon with the assist.

A scuffle in the aftermath saw six yellow cards issued, three to each team, and when order was restored Roscommon got a third goal, Enda Smith with a lovely finish after a good team move.

Again, Cork replied in kind, corner-back James Loughrey with his second goal in as many games, fisting home John O’Rourke’s pass to reduce the margin to a point with nine minutes remaining.

They wouldn’t get level, though, as Shane Killoran got Roscommon’s fourth goal on 69 and though subs Stephen Sherlock and John O’Rourke had points for Cork and Roscommon finished with 14 as Tadhg O’Rourke was black-carded with all of their subs used, replacement Donie Smith had the final say for the visitors.

Scorers for Roscommon: Brian Stack 2-0, Conor Cox 0-5 (frees), Enda Smith, Shane Killoran 1-1 each, Andrew Glennon (free), Donie Smith 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Luke Connolly 1-3 (0-3 frees), Mark Collins 1-1 (0-1 free), James Loughrey 1-0, Ruairí Deane, Kevin O’Driscoll, Stephen Sherlock, John O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys)

2. David Murray (Pádraig Pearses)

3. Conor Daly (Pádraig Pearses)

4. Gary Patterson (Michael Glaveys)

5. Niall Daly (Pádraig Pearses)

7. Ronan Daly (Pádraig Pearses)

6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)

8. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Shane Killoran (Ephin)

10. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Andrew Glennon (Michael Glaveys)

14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmets, Kerry)

15. Enda Smith (Boyle)

Subs

17. Colin Compton (Strokestown) for Niall Daly (half-time, black card)

21. Aengus Lyons (Fuerty) for Hussey (45)

19. Fintan Cregg (Elphin) for Cathal Cregg (45)

26. Donie Smith (Boyle) for Kilroy (56)

24. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s) for Glennon (57)

20. Hubert Darcy (Pádraig Pearses) for Compton (70, black card)

Cork

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

5. Seán White (Clonakilty)

7. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

12. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)

11. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

13. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Kerrigan (half-time, black card)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) for McSweeney (half-time)

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for Collins (57)

21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Cronin (59)

22. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg) for Clancy (63)

24. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Connolly (70)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!