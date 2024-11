Roscommon GAA stadium renamed King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park

ROSCOMMON GAA HAVE announced that their county stadium will be renamed King & Moffatt Dr. Hyde Park for the next five years.

The sponsorship arrangement sees Roscommon become the latest county to rebrand their main venue.

King & Moffatt are a mechanical and electrical engineering firm.

โ€œThis is a very important and exciting development for Roscommon GAA,โ€ said Brian Carroll, chairperson of Roscommon GAA.

โ€œPartnering with King & Moffatt, a company with deep roots in our community, is a fantastic opportunity for the future of our county teams and the development of our facilities.

โ€œThis deal is not just a sponsorship โ€“ itโ€™s a shared commitment to Roscommon GAAโ€™s vision for growth and success. We are delighted to have King & Moffatt as part of our journey and look forward to working closely with them over the next five years.โ€