Roscommon GAA stadium renamed King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park

ROSCOMMON GAA HAVE announced that their county stadium will be renamed King & Moffatt Dr. Hyde Park for the next five years.

The sponsorship arrangement sees Roscommon become the latest county to rebrand their main venue.

King & Moffatt are a mechanical and electrical engineering firm.

“This is a very important and exciting development for Roscommon GAA,” said Brian Carroll, chairperson of Roscommon GAA.

“Partnering with King & Moffatt, a company with deep roots in our community, is a fantastic opportunity for the future of our county teams and the development of our facilities.

“This deal is not just a sponsorship – it’s a shared commitment to Roscommon GAA’s vision for growth and success. We are delighted to have King & Moffatt as part of our journey and look forward to working closely with them over the next five years.”