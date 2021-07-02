Comer starts as Galway and Roscommon name teams for Connacht semi-final clash

DAMIEN COMER HAS been named in the Galway team for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final meeting with Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park [KO 1.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Comer has struggled with injury in recent seasons, and his involvement this weekend had been in doubt after the Annaghdown clubman required surgery on a thumb injury.

However he has been given the green light to start at wing-forward for the Tribesmen as they kick-off their championship campaign away to Roscommon.

Otherwise the Galway team is largely as expected, with Comer’s inclusion one of two changes from the side that lost to Monaghan in the Division 1 relegation play-off last month.

The other switch sees Johnny Heaney named a wing-back, with Jack Glynn losing out, while there is a first championship start for Matthew Tierney in midfield.

❗Football Announcement ❗

Our team to face Roscommon this Sunday, July 4th in the Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-Final 🏐🤩#GaillimhAbú pic.twitter.com/UoGFqI3xIo — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile Roscommon have made three changes from the side that were beaten by Armagh in their Division 1 relegation play-off.

Eddie Nolan of the St Brigid’s club is named ahead of Tadhg O’Rourke in midfield, while Niall Daly and Sean Mullooly both come into the half-back line as Ronan Daly and Richard Hughes drop out.

📣 TEAM NEWS! 📣



Anthony Cunningham has named his team to face Galway in Sunday’s Connacht Senior Football semi-final in Dr. Hyde Park. Throw in is at 1.15pm.



You can watch the match live on @RTEsport . pic.twitter.com/CzJ2DbySP5 — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) July 2, 2021

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown), 6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Enda Smith (Boyle), 9. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s)

10. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty), 11. Ciaran Murtagh (St Faithleachs), 12. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs), 14. Donie Smith (Boyle), 15. Conor Cox (Éire Óg)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2. Seán Kelly (Moycullen), 3. Seán Mulkerrin (Aran Islands), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 6. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 7. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

10. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) 11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen) 12. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne), 15. Paul Kelly (Moycullen)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!