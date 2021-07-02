Membership : Access or Sign Up
Comer starts as Galway and Roscommon name teams for Connacht semi-final clash

The teams go head-to-head in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Jul 2021, 1:34 PM
Galway forward Damien Comer.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAMIEN COMER HAS been named in the Galway team for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final meeting with Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park [KO 1.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Comer has struggled with injury in recent seasons, and his involvement this weekend had been in doubt after the Annaghdown clubman required surgery on a thumb injury.

However he has been given the green light to start at wing-forward for the Tribesmen as they kick-off their championship campaign away to Roscommon.

Otherwise the Galway team is largely as expected, with Comer’s inclusion one of two changes from the side that lost to Monaghan in the Division 1 relegation play-off last month.

The other switch sees Johnny Heaney named a wing-back, with Jack Glynn losing out, while there is a first championship start for Matthew Tierney in midfield.

Meanwhile Roscommon have made three changes from the side that were beaten by Armagh in their Division 1 relegation play-off.

Eddie Nolan of the St Brigid’s club is named ahead of Tadhg O’Rourke in midfield, while Niall Daly and Sean Mullooly both come into the half-back line as Ronan Daly and Richard Hughes drop out. 

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown), 6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Enda Smith (Boyle), 9. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s)

10. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty), 11. Ciaran Murtagh (St Faithleachs), 12. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs), 14. Donie Smith (Boyle), 15. Conor Cox (Éire Óg)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Seán Kelly (Moycullen), 3. Seán Mulkerrin (Aran Islands), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 6. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 7. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

10. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) 11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen) 12. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne), 15. Paul Kelly (Moycullen) 

