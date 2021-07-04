Galway set-up Connacht final with Mayo after Joyce's first championship win as manager

Galway 2-11

Roscommon 0-12

2021 HAS TURNED out to be a forgettable year for Roscommon football.

A strong second-half showing by Galway saw them seal a five-point Connacht semi-final victory, consigning Anthony Cunningham’s side to their fifth straight defeat of the year in a miserable day at Dr Hyde Park.

There had been strong pre-match rumours that an injury had forced Shane Walsh to miss the game, but he took his place on the field for throw-in. The 28-year-old had been well-marshalled by Brian Stack for the opening period although he eventually cut loose to create a handful of scores that helped Galway over the line.

Sean Kelly kicked a score and created both goals from corner-back in a fine outing, with former U20 star Matthew Tierney highly influential at midfield and corner-forward Paul Kelly grabbed 1-2.

Padraic Joyce’s first championship win as Tribesmen boss sends them into the Connacht final against Mayo. Damien Comer made his first championship start in three years and made it through the full 70 minutes unscathed which is a major boost to the Tribesmen.

Roscommon’s last competitive win arrived against Cavan on 24 October, while they haven’t won a championship game since their Super 8s win over Cork in 2019.

They endured a winless league campaign, suffering four defeats on the bounce by an average of eight points.

No Roscommon player was born the last time they beat Galway in the championship at Dr Hyde Park in 1990. The wait goes on for a home victory over their rivals in Connacht.

They’ve lost six consecutive championship defeats at the hands of Galway at home, the most recent of which was the 2018 provincial decider.

The Rossies did mine Connacht titles by beating the Tribesmen at Pearse Stadium in 2017 under Kevin McStay and during Cunningham’s first year in 2019. It brings to an end the third year of the former Galway hurler’s reign and it’s unclear whether he’ll remain in charge for 2022.

478 days since a crowd attended at a Roscommon game at the Hyde, torrential rain fell in shortly before throw-in, leaving the playing surface extremely wet.

Walsh joined the warm-up late. Marked by Stack, who performed well on David Clifford in the league, Walsh was quiet by his standards in the opening period.

Both sides regularly dropped 14 or 15 bodies behind the ball but after a cagey start the game opened up somewhat in the final 10 minutes of the half. They were level at 0-2 apiece after 23 minutes, with Peter Cooke’s goal chance the only real opening for either side.

Then Paul Kelly struck for a Galway goal after his brother Sean made an incisive run and found Cooke’s run to the back post. The hosts responded with five points in the next 10 minutes, including a brace from wing-back Conor Daly.

The loss of Eddie Nolan to injury after 20 minutes was a blow for Anthony Cunningham, while Cathal Cregg lasted just six minutes after his second half introduction before he was forced off.

Indeed Roscommon had five subs used by the 58th minute before Padraic Joyce looked to his bench. They endured a sloppy start to the second period as the rain came teeming down once again. Paul Kelly brought his tally to 1-2 with a score and then Robert Finnerty fisted over.

Donie Smith stroked over a 45 and Cregg pointed after an excellent line break by Enda Smith. Galway shot three frees, two from debutant Matthew Tierney and one from Walsh, before Ciaran Murtagh responded with a placed ball.

The Tribesmen were 1-10 to 0-10 ahead as the game ticked into the final 10 minutes. Walsh made a telling burst and found Finnerty’s loop around, with the latter stretching the lead to give.

Then Galway struck the final nail in Roscommon’s coffin. Walsh’s cross field ball found Sean Kelly who fed Tierney’s run inside him. The midfielder attempted to pass across goal which was blocked, before it landed invitingly at his feet. Tierney pulled and it rolled into the bottom corner.

Late points from Enda Smith and Brian Stack were all Roscommon mustered as they chased goals before time ran out on their season.

Scorers for Galway: Paul Kelly and Matthew Tierney (0-2f) 1-2 each, Shane Walsh (0-3f) 0-3, Robert Finnerty 0-2, Damien Comer and Sean Kelly 0-1 each.

Scores for Roscommon: Enda Smith 0-3, Ciarain Murtagh, Donie Smith (0-1 45) and Conor Daly 0-2 each, Brian Stack, Shane Killoran and Diarmuid Murtagh 0-1 each.

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 5. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 7. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses), 4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Enda Smith (Boyle), 9. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s)

10. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty), 11. Ciaran Murtagh (St Faithleachs), 12. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs), 14. Donie Smith (Boyle), 15. Conor Cox (Éire Óg)

Subs

21. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk) for Nolan (20)

22. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for Killoran (42)

24. Conor Devaney (Kilbride) for Cregg (48, inj)

23. Cian McKeon (Boyle) for Diarmuid Murtagh (51)

26. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael) for Cox (58)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

3. Seán Mulkerrin (Aran Islands), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin), 2. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 6. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 7. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

15. Paul Kelly (Moycullen), 11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen), 12. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne), 10. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

Subs

20. Cathal Sweeney for O Laoi (65)

17. Johnny Duane (70) for Paul Kelly (70)

23. Eamonn Brannigan for Walsh (70, inj)

24. Padraic Costello for Finnerty (71)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)