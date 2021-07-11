Kerry return to first All-Ireland minor football final since 2018

Kerry 3-21
Roscommon 2-13
KERRY BOOKED THEIR place in the 2020 All-Ireland minor football final after an eleven-point win over Roscommon in today’s last four clash.
They’ll face Derry in the final next Sunday.
Keith Evans grabbed two goals at LIT Gaelic Grounds while Darragh O’Sullivan added 1-4 as the Kingdom sealed a convincing win.
Roscommon led by three points the early stages before conceding two green flags. Ryan Conlon did grab a first-half goal for Emmet Durney’s side, but they trailed by 2-10 to 1-7 at the interval after seven Kerry points in–a-row.
The Kingdom encountered little difficult in the second period as Evans finished with 2-5 for the winning team.
