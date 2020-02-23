Roscommon back in promotion mix as goals from Cregg and Smith down Kildare

Roscommon 2-11

Kildare 0-13

Kevin Egan reports from St. Conleth’s Park

ROSCOMMON PUT THEMSELVES right back in the mix for promotion and in the process plunged Kildare into crisis as they secured a crucial win in Newbridge thanks to second-half goals from Cathal Cregg and Enda Smith.

In the league’s most unpredictable division, this game was always likely to prove decisive in terms of which of these counties, both of which were heavily fancied to contest promotion at the start of the year.

An explosive start from the Rossies, with Niall Daly, Cian McKeon, Cathal Cregg and Donie Smith all kicking points from play inside the first five minutes, suggested that the visitors were well-set to build on their win over Clare in the previous round, but that soon changed.

With Kevin Feely and David Hyland in superb form at midfield, the Lily Whites started to control the battle for possession and once they finally got off the mark through an Adam Tyrrell free after 134 minutes, they quickly found their rhythm. Daniel Flynn, Tyrrell and Paddy Brophy all kicked excellent points as Jack O’Connor’s side moved 0-7 to 0-4 clear, with Roscommon going 29 minutes without a score.

A Donie Smith free before half time proved to be a huge psychological boost for the Connacht champions, and Anthony Cunningham was also in the happy position of being able to introduce players like Conor Cox and Cathal Compton for their first action of the season. That extra bit of strength proved significant as Roscommon worked their way back into the tie, before finally hitting the front in the 49th minute through a well-worked team goal, palmed to the net by Cathal Cregg.

Niall Kelly and Paddy Brophy kept Kildare in touch with good points but the result was settled when a magnificent break out of defence by Niall and Conor Daly set up Cian McKeon, and once the Boyle man injected a final touch of pace, he was able to break a tackle and get clean through on goal, where he was dragged down.

Enda Smith’s penalty was inch-perfect and some composed play in the closing minutes, crowned by a Brian Stack point deep in stoppage time, got them over the line and further heaped the pressure on Kildare manager Jack O’Connor.

Scorers for Roscommon: Cathal Cregg 1-2, Enda Smith 1-0 (pen), Donie Smith 0-4 (2f), Cian McKeon 0-2 (1f), Niall Daly, Niall Kilroy and Brian Stack 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Adam Tyrrell 0-5 (4f), Daniel Flynn 0-3, Paddy Brophy & Niall Kelly 0-2 each, Mark Donnellan 0-1f.

Roscommon

1 Colm Lavin Éire Óg

4 Mark Richardson Pádraig Pearses

6 Conor Daly Pádraig Pearses

2 David Murray Pádraig Pearses

3 Brian Stack St. Brigid’s

5 Niall Daly Pádraig Pearses

20 Conor Hussey Michael Glaveys

9 Enda Smith Boyle

23 Eddie Nolan St. Brigid’s

10 Niall Kilroy Fuerty

11 Cian McKeon Boyle

12 Hubert Darcy Pádraig Pearses

13 Donie Smith Boyle

14 Ciarán Lennon Clann na nGael

15 Cathal Cregg Western Gaels

Subs:

8 Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards) for Nolan (42)

25 Conor Cox (Listowel Emmets) for Lennon (48)

19 Cathal Compton (Strokestown) for Cregg (58)

21 Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels) for Darcy (67)

7 Richard Hughes (Roscommon Gaels) for D Smith (70+6)

Kildare

1 Mark Donnellan Maynooth

4 Darragh Malone Allenwood

3 Mick O’Grady Celbridge

2 Peter Kelly Two Mile House

5 Kevin Flynn Celbridge

6 Eoin Doyle Naas

7 Shea Ryan Sarsfields

8 David Hyland Athy

9 Kevin Feely Athy

12 Keith Cribbin Johnstownbridge

11 Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge

10 Paddy Brophy Celbridge

15 Adam Tyrrell Moorefield

14 Daniel Flynn Johnstownbridge

13 Niall Kelly Athy

Subs:

17 Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields) for Malone (41)

19 David Slattery (Confey) for K Cribbin (54)

20 Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague) for Tyrrell (56)

21 Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe) for N Kelly (62)

23 Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for P Kelly (69)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!