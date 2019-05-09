Kerry native Cox set for championship debut as Roscommon and Leitrim name sides for Connacht clash

Conor Cox in action against Kerry during the league.

CONOR COX WILL make his senior championship debut for Roscommon against Leitrim in Sunday’s Connacht SFC quarter-final.

The Kerry native is named at full-forward for Anthony Cunningham’s first championship game in charge of Roscommon. He scored 1-25 during an impressive Division 1 campaign after switching his allegiances during the off-season.

There are just four survivors from last year’s starting XV that lost the provincial final to Galway, although three more featured off the bench.

Terry Hyland’s Leitrim team contains four championship debutants: Fergal McTague, Conor Reynolds, Pearce Dolan and Evan Sweeney.

The game at Dr Hyde Park throws-in at 3.30pm.

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glavey’s)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)

7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Shane Kiloran (Elphin)

10. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses)

11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)

14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmetts)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Leitrim

1. Cathal McCrann (Gortleitreach)

2. Micheal McWeeney (Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt)

3. Fergal McTague (Achadh an Mhuilinn)

4. Conor Reynolds (Eanach Dubh)

5. Raymond Mulvey (Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt)

6. Paddy Maguire (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín)

7. Sean McWeeney (Achadh na Síleann)

8. Mark Plunkett (Achadh an Mhuilinn)

9. Shane Moran (Béal an Átha Móir)

10. Domhnaill Flynn (Maothail)

11. Pearce Dolan (Achadh an Mhuilinn)

12. Shane Quinn (Maothail)

13. Evan Sweeney (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainín)

14. Ryan O Rourke (Naomh Caillin, Fíonach)

15. Jack Heslin (Gortleitreach)

