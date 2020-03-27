This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roscommon defer London apartment draw due to Covid-19 crisis after raising €856k to date

The draw will now take place in late December.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 27 Mar 2020, 12:32 PM
The fundraiser is to help redevelop Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The fundraiser is to help redevelop Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.
The fundraiser is to help redevelop Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ROSCOMMON GAA HAVE opted to defer a major fundraiser which offered the opportunity to win an apartment in London, until late December due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Organised by Club Rossie, the county’s fundraising arm, the draw has raised €856,000 so far since being launched in December 2019. The decision has been taken to defer the draw until 30 December from the original scheduled date of 10 May.

The group insist that the draw ‘will definitely go ahead’ with 8,560 tickets sold so far. The money raised is currently ‘held in a ringfenced account’ for a competition ‘which is being independently observed by PWC’.

They have already covered all the costs of the draw, including the apartments and marketing costs, with the surplus set to go towards the redevelopment of Dr Hyde Park and the development of the Dermot Earley Centre of Participation.

There were concerns over their ability to host the draw event due to physical distancing and a limit on people allowed at public events.

It was announced yesterday that Roscommon’s Connacht championship game against London, pencilled in for early May, has been called off as the shutdown of GAA activity continues. That game had been targeted as part of key marketing events for the draw.

Roscommon previously held a ‘Win A House in Dublin’ fundraiser which proved highly successful as they revealed in January 2019 that they had raised €1.4 million in that draw.

Tickets are still available on winahomeinlondon.com with the prize of a Ballymore developed apartment on London City Island.

