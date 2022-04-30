Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 30 April 2022
Roscommon ease into Connacht final after 12-point win in Sligo

Elsewhere, Westmeath saw off Longford to advance to the Leinster semi-finals.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 7:08 PM
Roscommon's Cian McKeon releases Conor Cox, who scored 0-6.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Connact SFC semi-final

Sligo 0-11 Roscommon 0-23

Leinster SFC quarter-final

Westmeath 3-13 Longford 0-14

Munster SFC quarter-final

Waterford v Tipperary, 7pm

ROSCOMMON EASED INTO the Connacht senior football championship final after a 12-point win over Sligo this evening.

The Rossies travelled to Markievicz Park knowing that anything but victory would be a huge shock, and they avoided any such upset as they set up a provincial final date with either Galway or Leitrim.

Anthony Cunningham’s side opened their championship bid on a high and built on their fine league form — in which they overcame the Tribe in the Division 2 decider — with 11 different scorers contributing this evening, and 0-18 coming from play.

Conor Cox top-scored with 0-6 — 0-3 from play — while Ciaran Murtagh and Enda Smith kicked five points and four points respectively.

Sligo threatened early on, but a red card for David Phillips ultimately ended the game as a contest. The Rossies led by four points at half time — 0-9 to 0-5 — as a crowd of 6,059 watched on. 

Niall Murphy was the Yeats’ main scoring outlet, finishing with 0-3 — 0-2 from frees.

Tony McEntee’s men, who had previously squeezed past New York in the Big Apple, now go back to the drawing board while Roscommon’s attention turns to the Connacht final on 29 May.

Elsewhere, Westmeath enjoyed an eight-point win over Longford to advance to the Leinster championship semi-finals.

Goals were key for the hosts at Mullingar’s TEG Cusack Park; John Heslin and substitute duo Ronan O’Toole and Robbie Forde all raised green flags. Heslin hit 1-5 (four frees) in total.

Jack Cooney’s men led 1-9 to 0-4 at half time, and now march on to the last four.

In Munster, Tipperary currently lead their meeting with Waterford.

The42 Team

