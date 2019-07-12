Darcy drafted into Roscommon side to face Tyrone

THE ROSCOMMON TEAM for tomorrow’s Super 8s opener against Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park (5pm) shows one change from their win against Galway in the Connacht final.

Hubert Darcy has been named to start in the half-forward line for Anthony Cunningham’s side in place of Conor Devaney, who limped off with an injury in the first half of last month’s victory over the Tribsemen.

The Rossies are otherwise unchanged for the visit of Mickey Harte’s side for the opening game in Group 2 of the quarter-final series.

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)

7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses)

11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs)

14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmett’s)

15. Enda Smith (Boyle)

