This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Darcy drafted into Roscommon side to face Tyrone

Anthony Cunningham has made one change to his team for their Super 8s opener at Dr Hyde Park.

By Paul Dollery Friday 12 Jul 2019, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,212 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4722844
Hubert Darcy starts for Roscommon against Tyrone.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Hubert Darcy starts for Roscommon against Tyrone.
Hubert Darcy starts for Roscommon against Tyrone.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE ROSCOMMON TEAM for tomorrow’s Super 8s opener against Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park (5pm) shows one change from their win against Galway in the Connacht final.

Hubert Darcy has been named to start in the half-forward line for Anthony Cunningham’s side in place of Conor Devaney, who limped off with an injury in the first half of last month’s victory over the Tribsemen.

The Rossies are otherwise unchanged for the visit of Mickey Harte’s side for the opening game in Group 2 of the quarter-final series.

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)
4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)
7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses)
11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)
12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs)
14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmett’s)
15. Enda Smith (Boyle)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie