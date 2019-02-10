Tyrone battle back from seven down against Roscommon to pick up first league point

Tyrone's Michael McKernan has words with Roscommon's Ultan Harney after a clash with Niall Morgan.

Tyrone's Michael McKernan has words with Roscommon's Ultan Harney after a clash with Niall Morgan.

Roscommon 1-10

Tyrone 1-10

Daragh Small reports from Dr Hyde Park

TYRONE FINALLY GOT their first point of Division 1 in the National Football League as they came back to hold Roscommon to a draw at Dr Hyde Park.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists were under pressure after defeats to Kerry and Mayo but they came with a stunning fightback in the second half.

Ultan Harney’s goal was all Roscommon could muster as Tyrone ghosted their way back level.

Matthew Donnelly was shown black late on but Roscommon failed to capitalise and Kieran McGeary fired wide in the 74th minute.

Roscommon used the wind expertly in the first half. The teams were level on three occasions in the opening 19 minutes but then Roscommon took off and they would lead by 0-10 to 0-4 at half time.

Peter Harte and Conor Daly exchanged points early on but the Roscommon defence began to shut out the route one deliveries into Tyrone full-forward Cathal McShane.

Up the other end Conor Cox started to find his range and he scored two brilliant points before Roscommon cut loose. They slotted seven points in a row between the 21st and 34th minutes.

It was awesome at times as Tyrone failed to deal with the sublime movement and long-range shooting of their hosts.

Donie Smith almost found the net in the 20th minute but when his shot crashed off Niall Morgan’s left post, Roscommon got going.

Shane Killoran scored first while Cox, Killoran again, Ultan Harney, Smith, Niall Kilroy and Ronan Daly added to that.

Tyrone were shell-shocked but once the five minutes of added time were signalled at the end of the half, Mickey Harte’s men finally got a foothold.

Nevertheless, it only resulted in a single free from Peter Harte in the 37th minute and they were six down at the interval.

Harte scored his fourth free on the resumption and doubled his second half tally in the 42nd minute, but the game swung back in Roscommon’s favour.

Morgan saved well from Harney but when Cox kept his composure and pumped the ball back into the danger area Harney was there to fist the ball into the net.

It was desperation time for Tyrone but Morgan scored a long-range free and then their goal arrived.

Kyle Coney’s long ball was finished to the Roscommon net by McShane. Tyrone only trailed by 1-10 to 1-7 with 20 minutes remaining.

The wind was an even bigger factor now and Roscommon couldn’t create a chance.

Tyrone ate into the lead with Darren McCurry’s score and that was down to just one when Morgan scored his second long-range free.

Morgan shot the leveller from over 50 metres out in the 67th minute before Donnelly was shown a black card for an off-the-ball incident.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ultan Harney 1-1, Conor Cox 0-3, Shane Killoran 0-2, Ronan Daly 0-1, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Donie Smith 0-1, Conor Daly 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: Peter Harte 0-5 (0-5f), Cathal McShane 1-0, Niall Morgan 0-3 (0-2f), Ronan McNamee 0-1, Darren McCurry 0-1.

ROSCOMMON

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glavey’s)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

4. Evan McGrath (Boyle)

3. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

22. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

5. Conor Hussey (Michael Glavey’s)

7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Enda Smith (Boyle)

10. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

11. Ultan Harney (Clann nan Gael)

12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmets)

14. Donie Smith (Boyle)

15. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels).

Substitutes:

26. Colin Compton (Strokestown) for Cregg (53)

17. Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s) for Kilroy (56)

21. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for O’Rourke (63)

24. Aengus Lyons (Fuerty) for Cox (69).

TYRONE

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

23. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

27. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

22. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)

12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy).

Substitutes:

24. Conor Meyler (Omagh) for McLaughlin (27)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy) for R McNamee (31)

18. Kyle Coney (Ardboe) for Sludden (40)

29. Harry Loughran (Moy) for McDonnell (50)

17. Frank Burns (Pomeroy) for Brennan (59).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).

