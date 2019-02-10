This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyrone battle back from seven down against Roscommon to pick up first league point

Mickey Harte’s side produced a spirited second-half performance in Dr Hyde Park.

By Daragh Small Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,849 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4486581
Tyrone's Michael McKernan has words with Roscommon's Ultan Harney after a clash with Niall Morgan.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Tyrone's Michael McKernan has words with Roscommon's Ultan Harney after a clash with Niall Morgan.
Tyrone's Michael McKernan has words with Roscommon's Ultan Harney after a clash with Niall Morgan.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Roscommon 1-10

Tyrone 1-10

Daragh Small reports from Dr Hyde Park

TYRONE FINALLY GOT their first point of Division 1 in the National Football League as they came back to hold Roscommon to a draw at Dr Hyde Park.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists were under pressure after defeats to Kerry and Mayo but they came with a stunning fightback in the second half.

Ultan Harney’s goal was all Roscommon could muster as Tyrone ghosted their way back level.

Matthew Donnelly was shown black late on but Roscommon failed to capitalise and Kieran McGeary fired wide in the 74th minute.

Roscommon used the wind expertly in the first half. The teams were level on three occasions in the opening 19 minutes but then Roscommon took off and they would lead by 0-10 to 0-4 at half time.

Peter Harte and Conor Daly exchanged points early on but the Roscommon defence began to shut out the route one deliveries into Tyrone full-forward Cathal McShane.

Up the other end Conor Cox started to find his range and he scored two brilliant points before Roscommon cut loose. They slotted seven points in a row between the 21st and 34th minutes.

It was awesome at times as Tyrone failed to deal with the sublime movement and long-range shooting of their hosts.

Donie Smith almost found the net in the 20th minute but when his shot crashed off Niall Morgan’s left post, Roscommon got going.

Shane Killoran scored first while Cox, Killoran again, Ultan Harney, Smith, Niall Kilroy and Ronan Daly added to that.

Tyrone were shell-shocked but once the five minutes of added time were signalled at the end of the half, Mickey Harte’s men finally got a foothold.

Nevertheless, it only resulted in a single free from Peter Harte in the 37th minute and they were six down at the interval.

Harte scored his fourth free on the resumption and doubled his second half tally in the 42nd minute, but the game swung back in Roscommon’s favour.

Morgan saved well from Harney but when Cox kept his composure and pumped the ball back into the danger area Harney was there to fist the ball into the net.

It was desperation time for Tyrone but Morgan scored a long-range free and then their goal arrived.

Kyle Coney’s long ball was finished to the Roscommon net by McShane. Tyrone only trailed by 1-10 to 1-7 with 20 minutes remaining.

The wind was an even bigger factor now and Roscommon couldn’t create a chance.

Tyrone ate into the lead with Darren McCurry’s score and that was down to just one when Morgan scored his second long-range free.

Morgan shot the leveller from over 50 metres out in the 67th minute before Donnelly was shown a black card for an off-the-ball incident.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ultan Harney 1-1, Conor Cox 0-3, Shane Killoran 0-2, Ronan Daly 0-1, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Donie Smith 0-1, Conor Daly 0-1.
Scorers for Tyrone: Peter Harte 0-5 (0-5f), Cathal McShane 1-0, Niall Morgan 0-3 (0-2f), Ronan McNamee 0-1, Darren McCurry 0-1.

ROSCOMMON

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glavey’s)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
4. Evan McGrath (Boyle)
3. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

22. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)
5. Conor Hussey (Michael Glavey’s)
7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9. Enda Smith (Boyle)

10. Shane Killoran (Elphin)
11. Ultan Harney (Clann nan Gael)
12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmets)
14. Donie Smith (Boyle)
15. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels).

Substitutes:

26. Colin Compton (Strokestown) for Cregg (53)
17. Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s) for Kilroy (56)
21. Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for O’Rourke (63)
24. Aengus Lyons (Fuerty) for Cox (69).

TYRONE

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
23. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
27. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
22. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)
12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy).

Substitutes:

24. Conor Meyler (Omagh) for McLaughlin (27)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy) for R McNamee (31)
18. Kyle Coney (Ardboe) for Sludden (40)
29. Harry Loughran (Moy) for McDonnell (50)
17. Frank Burns (Pomeroy) for Brennan (59).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Gatland warns no-holds barred as Wales target record
    Gatland warns no-holds barred as Wales target record
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Meath survive second-half comeback to see off Armagh in Navan
    Meath survive second-half comeback to see off Armagh in Navan
    Jim Gavin denies reports that Jason Sherlock has left Dublin's management set-up
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie