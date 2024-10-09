Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Roscommon's Tadhg O'Rourke (file pic). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
calling it quits

Roscommon's Tadhg O’Rourke confirms retirement from inter-county football

The Tulsk native made his senior debut against Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League in 2017.
8.18pm, 9 Oct 2024
68
0

ROSCOMMON GAA have confirmed Tadhg O’Rourke’s retirement from inter-county football.

The Tulsk native made his senior debut against Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League in 2017 and made 70 appearances overall.

The Roscommon midfielder won two Connacht Senior Football Championships (2017, 2019) and two National Football League Division 2 titles (2018, 2020).

“On behalf of everyone in Roscommon GAA I wish to thank Tadhg for his dedication and commitment to the primrose and blue for many years at underage and senior level,” said Roscommon GAA Chairperson, Brian Carroll. 

“Tadgh was a mighty leader both on and off the pitch and always wore the jersey with great pride and honesty on each of his 70 appearances for our senior team. I wish Tadhg and his family the very best in the future and thanks for all the memories.”

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie