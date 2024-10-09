Roscommon's Tadhg O’Rourke confirms retirement from inter-county football

ROSCOMMON GAA have confirmed Tadhg O’Rourke’s retirement from inter-county football.

The Tulsk native made his senior debut against Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League in 2017 and made 70 appearances overall.

The Roscommon midfielder won two Connacht Senior Football Championships (2017, 2019) and two National Football League Division 2 titles (2018, 2020).

“On behalf of everyone in Roscommon GAA I wish to thank Tadhg for his dedication and commitment to the primrose and blue for many years at underage and senior level,” said Roscommon GAA Chairperson, Brian Carroll.

“Tadgh was a mighty leader both on and off the pitch and always wore the jersey with great pride and honesty on each of his 70 appearances for our senior team. I wish Tadhg and his family the very best in the future and thanks for all the memories.”