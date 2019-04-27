This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rosen finds new home in Miami as Metcalf, Lock slides end

Josh Rosen was the major talking point on day two of the draft and can now focus on his future with the Dolphins.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 9:37 AM
36 minutes ago 604 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4609182
Josh Rosen playing for the Arizona Cardinals
Josh Rosen playing for the Arizona Cardinals
Josh Rosen playing for the Arizona Cardinals

THE SECOND DAY of the 2019 NFL Draft was dominated by a player not on the board as Josh Rosen found a new home with the Miami Dolphins.

Speculation over where Rosen’s future would be was the main focus of the build-up to Friday’s proceedings after the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray first overall on Thursday.

Miami, in need of a long-term answer at quarterback, were regarded as the most likely team to pursue Rosen, the 10th overall pick in last year’s draft.

And, after trading out of the 48th pick, eventually sent the 62nd pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder to Arizona to seemingly make him their franchise quarterback.

While Rosen appears to be the future in Miami, Drew Lock will one day have the keys to the offense of the Denver Broncos, having seen his draft wait end at pick number 42.

The Missouri signal-caller will sit behind Joe Flacco in Denver, but is likely to have a better chance of playing as a rookie than West Virginia’s Will Grier, who went in the third round to the Carolina Panthers, whose unquestioned starter Cam Newton is coming off shoulder surgery.

Cardianls Football Josh Rosen bid farewell to the Cardinals on Friday. Source: Matt York

Like Lock, D.K. Metcalf was expected to be a first-rounder. However, the Ole Miss receiver who starred at the combine had to wait until the final pick of the second round to hear his name called by the Seattle Seahawks.

His former college team-mate A.J. Brown went to the Tennessee Titans on a day on which receivers were taken frequently, the San Francisco 49ers giving Jimmy Garoppolo two new weapons at the position in South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd of Baylor.

The Kansas City Chiefs used their first pick of the draft on Georgia speedster Mecole Hardman amid doubts over Tyreek Hill’s future with the team. Safety Taylor Rapp went 61st overall to become the first pick of the Los Angeles Rams, who then provided some insurance for Todd Gurley at running back by selecting Memphis’ Darrell Henderson.

Having traded Jordan Howard, the Chicago Bears used their top pick, 73rd overall, to replace him with Iowa State’s David Montgomery. 

After making the big splash of the offseason by trading their first-rounder for Odell Beckham Jr, the Cleveland Browns finally entered the draft at pick number 46 and landed a potential starter at cornerback in LSU’s Greedy Williams.

He may soon be seen as one of the steals of the draft along with Michigan’s Chase Winovich, who should provide a productive presence on the New England Patriots’ defensive line after somehow falling to them at 77.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie