Blow for Leinster as Ross Byrne ruled out until 2024 with arm injury

LEINSTER HAVE SUFFERED a blow ahead of their Champions Cup opener against La Rochelle, as Ross Byrne has been ruled out until the new year due with an arm injury.

An injury report from the province today revealed that the out-half has undergone a procedure this week which will keep out of action until 2024. Byrne suffered the injury in the opening minutes of his side’s victory over Munster while trying to prevent Craig Casey from scoring the game’s opening try.

He was subsequently ruled out of their trip to Connacht and will now face a longer period on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Jamie Osbourne picked up a shoulder injury in the win over Connacht and is having a procedure this week. He will be unavailable for selection for Leinster’s clash in the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday.

Michael Milne will be further assessed later this week as he continues his return from a shoulder injury. Cormac Foley and Cian Healy both came through the Connacht game with no issues after their return from injury, while Alex Soroka has returned to full training after recovering from a foot injury.

