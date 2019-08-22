This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Byrne starts at 10 as Schmidt recalls Ireland's big guns for England

The Leinster man will get his first Test start at Twickenham on Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 11:11 AM
6 minutes ago 999 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4777382

JOE SCHMIDT HAS handed Ross Byrne his first Test start at out-half in the Ireland team to face England in a World Cup warm-up clash at Twickenham on Saturday [KO 2pm, Sky Sports Action].

The 24-year-old Leinster man has won just two caps before now but gets a prime opportunity to impress ahead of the World Cup in what is a very strong Ireland XV.

Ross Byrne Byrne will win his third cap on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With Joey Carbery out injured and looking like a real doubt for the World Cup, a strong performance from Byrne – and replacement out-half Jack Carty – would be well-timed.

Schmidt has brought in big guns like Conor Murray, captain Rory Best and Rob Kearney for their first appearances of the new season as Ireland look to build momentum before their trip to Japan.

Kearney is at 15 in a back three that also includes Jacob Stockdale and Jordan Larmour, while Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki pair up in the centres, and Byrne and Murray combine in the halfbacks.

Best is in the middle of a front row that sees Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong start as the props, while Jean Kleyn gets his second cap in the locking department alongside Iain Henderson.

Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier team up in the back row.

Ireland (v England):

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Ross Byrne
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. Jean Kleyn
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Luke McGrath
22. Jack Carty
23. Andrew Conway

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie