Ross Byrne called up to Ireland squad ahead of Australia game

OUT-HALF ROSS Byrne has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series tie against Australia.

The Leinster player linked up with the rest of the Irish squad at Carton House last night.

Ireland’s injury problems in that area of the squad have started to mount with confirmation yesterday that Joey Carbery would miss the Australia game due to injury.

Carbery suffered a head injury against Fiji last Saturday and will now complete the return-to-play protocols back at Munster. Johnny Sexton continues to be monitored for a knock picked up in the recent win over South Africa.

Elsewhere Leinster have revealed that Ciarán Frawley is expected to be sidelined for between three and four months after he undergoes knee surgery today, sustaining that injury in the Ireland A game against All Blacks XV earlier this month.

Autumn Series

Munster’s Jack Crowley, who came on for his debut against Fiji on Saturday, could now be involved against the Wallabies on Saturday.

