Scotland's most capped international announces retirement from rugby

ROSS FORD, SCOTLAND’S record appearance maker, has retired from rugby as he plans to go into coaching.

It was confirmed in April that the hooker, who won 110 caps for his country, would be leaving club side Edinburgh at the end of the 2018/19 season.

And on Thursday, Scottish Rugby revealed Ford’s plans to move into strength and conditioning coaching, helping young players in the Scottish Borders.

“I always enjoyed the S&C side of things. It was always a big part of my game and it was something I was good at,” Ford said.

“Later in my career I took a big interest in it and it became something I wanted to do after I finished playing, so I was really keen when this opportunity came up, especially being a Borders lad as well.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had a long career in the sport and have been able to represent my country at the highest level, playing in a lot of great places around the world.

I’ve met some characters along the way and overall just feel very lucky to have played a sport that I love and make a living in the process.

“I never had any specific targets in mind, it [reaching 110 caps] just kind of crept up on me. I recognise it as a big achievement but it’s just something that came hand-in-hand with playing the sport.

“Mossy [Chris Paterson] got over 100 and Sean [Lamont] is up over 100 as well. I never set out to get to get certain number or beat them. I just kept playing because I was enjoying it.”

Ford, who made his international debut against Australia in 2004, brings down the curtain on a career that encompassed almost 300 professional games and saw him capped as a Lion on the tour to South Africa in 2009.

