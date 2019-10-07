This brilliant Ross King goal booked Laois county final place a year after serious facial injury

LAOIS HURLER ROSS King enjoyed quite a contrast in fortunes yesterday in Portlaoise, twelve months on from suffering a serious facial injury at the venue on county final day.

The 2018 decider in Laois was marred by King’s injury and the acrimonious fallout after the game which saw Camross defeat Rathdowney-Errill by two points.

Yesterday King was the match-winner as the clubs faced off again at the semi-final stage, firing home this brilliant late goal to clinch a 1-15 to 0-17 success for Rathdowney-Errill.

Check out the footage of the strike courtesy of Laois Today.

Afterwards a joyous King, who was excellent for the Laois senior side this summer during their standout clashes with Dublin and Tipperary, spoke to Midlands 103.

The win ended the Camross hopes of completing three-in-a-row in Laois this year and sees Rathdowney-Errill return to the final where they will hope to lift the title for the first time since 2014.

They’ll take on Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton, champions in 2016, in the final after PJ Scully inspired them to victory by striking 0-18 in yesterday’s semi-final win over Clough-Ballacolla.

