'I have loved every minute of it' - Ross Molony set for 100th Leinster cap

AS HE GETS set for Leinster cap number 100 tomorrow against the Ospreys [KO 3pm, eir Sport/TG4], Ross Molony laughs when recalling cap number one back in 2015.

“It seems like a very long time ago,” says the 26-year-old. “I remember I was coming off the bench, I think I came on for Shane Jennings against Zebre in the RDS, absolutely shitting myself!

“It’s been incredible. I have loved every minute of it. I have loved playing for this team, and to reach that milestone is great. And to do it again with the group around me, who I’m so familiar with, some of my best mates, it’s a very proud moment.”

Molony is one of the many players in Leinster’s squad who deliver impressive consistency of performance when given opportunity.

He’s still only 26 but the Dublin man is already something of a stalwart for the province, a tough competitor who brings lineout nous, good handling skills, physicality, and ever-growing leadership.

Indeed, as James Ryan recently pointed out, Molony is now an influence on the younger locks in the Leinster set-up.

“I suppose getting a bit older, there’s a lot of younger lads coming through,” says Molony. “It kind of naturally happens when you’ve gotten through a few games and you see a few things.

“Even things like not being involved and running the opposition lineout, and whether it’s talking to Jack Dunne and Charlie Ryan about how that runs and their different views on the lineout, etc.

“Especially at the moment with this block, it’s a really good block for those lads coming up and coming through. It’s a really exciting block for us. I suppose other lads who have played in these blocks before know how enjoyable these blocks can be.

“Like winning over in Scotstoun [against Glasgow on Monday], we did that last year as well. It’s a great place to go and get a victory.”

Leinster’s coaching staff are delighted to see Molony hitting his 100-cap milestone as he continues to improve as a player and an influence over others.

“It’s a great achievement,” says assistant coach Felipe Contepomi. “What he represents, it’s kind of like a true representation of Leinster, his commitment to the club and so on.

“He should be proud and his family should be proud, because it’s a great achievement, and for us, it’s having another guy in the centurion club. A few weeks ago Dev reached 250, Dave [Kearney] reached 150, and now Ross on 100.

“It speaks a lot about the club, what they feel for it, and how they’ve committed themselves in their playing career.”