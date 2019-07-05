Evergreen Munnelly retained as Laois show hand for Super 8s bid against Cork

LAOIS HAVE NAMED their side for tomorrow evening’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier clash against Cork in Thurles.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is 5pm with Laois boss John Surgue keeping the faith in the side that beat Offaly by five points last Saturday evening. Now, they’re just one game away from the Super 8s with Munster finalists Cork in their way.

There were some late changes ahead of throw-in the last day, one of those coming in the form of 36-year-old attacker Ross Munnelly. The veteran Arles-Kilcruise star kicked two points in his 47-minute appearance and has been rewarded with a starting position again this weekend.

The Kingston brothers — Donie and Paul — combined for 0-10 in Portlaoise last weekend, and they wear number 11 and 15 respectively this time around.

Ronan McCarthy named his Cork side on Tuesday night, making two changes to the starting team that were defeated by Kerry in their Munster final.

It’s a bus weekend for the county of Laois, with their senior hurlers facing Dublin in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final on Sunday [throw-in 4.15pm]. No team has been announced for the all-important clash yet.

Laois

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Stephen Attride (Gleann Uiseann)

3. Denis Booth (The Heath)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

6. Robert Piggot (Portarlington)

7. Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington)

8. John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Daniel O’Reilly (Graiguecullen)

11. Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen)

12. Marty Scully (Ballyroan Abbey)

13. Ross Munnelly ((Arles-Kilcruise)

14. Colm Murphy (Portarlington)

15. Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen)

