Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
Laois hero Ross Munnelly announces retirement - 'It has been both a privilege and an honour'

The veteran Arles Kilcruise clubman confirmed that he was calling time with a post on social media.

Laois' Ross Munnelly has announced his retirement.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

ROSS MUNNELLY HAS brought the curtain down on a 20-year intercounty career with Laois, and in doing so cut the remaining link with the county’s 2003 Leinster SFC win.

The veteran Arles Kilcruise clubman confirmed that he was calling time with a post on social media, making a point of referencing Mick O’Dwyer who was instrumental in introducing him to the senior ranks during his time in charge.

“I wrote this note with a smile, as the time feels right to conclude my inter county playing days.

“Thank you Micko for giving me the chance to achieve my dream of playing for Laois in 2003. It has been both a privilege and an honour.

“My family have been my most loyal supporters and greatest inspiration. I will be forever grateful to my club Arles Kilcruise and all the people I shared the last 20 seasons with.

“An amazing experience with learnings and friendships that will last forever. Happy Christmas and thank you.

The42 Team

