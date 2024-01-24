Dundalk sign goalkeeper Ross Munro from Scottish Premiership side Ross County

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Scottish goalkeeper Ross Munro from Scottish Premiership club Ross County.

The 23-year-old, who arrives on a permanent deal, has been on the bench for all 19 of Ross County’s league games this season.

Munro made his top-flight league debut for Ross County against Dundee United in May 2022 and started all of the club’s League Cup group games back in July.

He won a Challenge Cup with The Staggies in 2019 and also pocketed a Scottish League One winners medal during a loan spell at Raith Rovers the following year.

“I felt it was time for me to go, spread my wings and forge a career for myself and when Dundalk came in for me it was something I wanted to do straight away,” said Munro.

“They are one of the biggest clubs in Ireland and the ambition that Stephen (O’Donnell) has for this season and the years ahead is something that excites me.

“I want to win stuff and play in Europe and from speaking to him, that is something I think I can do here.”

Munro joins fellow Scots Cameron Elliott, Jamie Walker and Darren Brownlie on the Lilywhites’ books for 2024, while 20-year-old Dublin winger Robbie Mahon also recently arrived from Motherwell.

Inverness native Munro said that the club’s existing Scottish contingent, and the familiar face of a former Staggie teammate, were influential in his decision to swap Dingwall for Dundalk ahead of the new League of Ireland season.

“We’re starting to take over!” Munro said. “It’s nice having a couple of Scots here and I played with Andy Boyle at Ross County a few years ago so that will make things easier.

“Our next pre-season game is on Friday week so that gives me time to get settled in and get to know the lads I’ll be playing with and their strengths. I’m just delighted it’s all done now and I’m looking forward to it.”

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell added: “Ross has been operating at a high level. He’s been Ross County’s number two in the Scottish Premiership and he’s had some good loan moves so we’re delighted to bring him to Dundalk.

“He has a similar profile to the players we have in our squad and talent-wise, and character-wise, he is the kind of player we want at Oriel Park going forward.

“There’s a good dynamic in the group and any players we bring in, we want them to add to that and Ross definitely will.”