Boost for Bohemians as Ross Tierney returns

ROSS TIERNEY HAS re-signed for Bohemian FC on a multi-year contract.

The former Ireland underage international returns to Dalymount Park after two-and-a-half years across the water with Motherwell and Walsall.

Tierney, 23, made his senior breakthrough at Bohemians before moving to Motherwell at the end of the 2021 season. He later spent a season on loan at Walsall.

The St Kevin’s midfield product starred in Bohs’ memorable European run and helped them to the FAI Cup final in ’21 as he was nominated for the PFA Ireland Young Payer of the Year award.

Advertisement

“Firstly, I want to welcome Ross home,” Bohs manager Alan Reynolds said. “I am delighted that my first signing is very much a signal of where we want to go as a club, and where we are going to go as a club.

“I see getting Ross back to the club as a coup, and a reflection of the ambition we have to get Bohs back to where we belong. He is the calibre of talent I want to bring to this club.

“He has turned down bigger offers from other clubs to come back to the club that he loves, and there has been a huge amount of work in the background to get this over the line. Bohs means an awful lot to Ross, and it is clear that he wants to come back and be part of something new and exciting here.

“He is a player with passion, an eye for goal, and real quality in the final third. He also has the work ethic that I want to see from players.

“He has a great profile, and has already been a great player for Bohs, but what is most exciting for me is that I feel that the best is yet to come for Ross. He is a great guy, on and off the pitch, and I believe our fans will take to him again like they did here before.”

✍️ Bohemian FC is delighted to confirm the return of Ross Tierney, who joins from Motherwell on a multi-year contract: https://t.co/c6Yn6vWo5Y



❤️🖤 Welcome home Rossi. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ep81kb02QF — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) June 20, 2024

“I am buzzing to be back. I am not just coming back to be happy being home – I am coming back to help Bohs push on, get back to where we belong, challenging for trophies and getting back into Europe,” Tierney added.

“I have spoken to Rennie quite a bit since he came in and when I knew there was a chance I might come home. I know Rennie from the Ireland U21s. I know what he is about and what he wants to achieve here. I want to be a part of that and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been to a good few games since I came back for the summer and I’ve always gone to games when I’ve been back home for breaks. The atmosphere in Dalymount is still there – we just need to start paying back that support with results on the pitch now.

“Those nights we had in Europe when I was here before are still the best nights I have had in my career and that’s where the club needs to be. That’s what I am here for.

“I am young, and I want to have a big career here with Bohs and to perform the way I was before I left and to push on further.”