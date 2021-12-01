'His potential is unlimited' - Ireland U21 star Tierney makes Motherwell move

MOTHERWELL HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Ireland U21 international Ross Tierney from Bohemians.

Tierney will swap the League of Ireland for the Scottish Premiership on 1 January, after Motherwell paid an undisclosed fee to secure his services on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Irish football, the attacking midfielder played 67 times for Bohs after making a goalscoring debut in an EA Sports Cup win against Cork City in 2019.

Tierney played a key role for the Gypsies this season as they reached their first FAI Cup final since 2008. The 20-year-old has also been nominated for the PFAI Young Player of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced on Friday.

“We’re really looking forward to Ross joining the club in January,” said Motherwell manager Graham Alexander. “He’s a young player who has had a couple of excellent seasons with Bohemians and his national squad.

“His attributes will fit in perfectly with how we play and his potential is unlimited at this stage of his career. He’s already met the squad and is excited about the move. We mirror those feelings.”

Tierney, who has featured in four of the five U21 European Championship qualifiers played by Ireland in the current campaign, marked his first outing for Jim Crawford’s team with a late winning goal in a friendly against Australia’s Olympic side back in June.

He’ll link up with two fellow League of Ireland graduates – former St Patrick’s Athletic man Jake Carroll and ex-Wexford youngster Darragh O’Connor – when he makes the switch to North Lanarkshire in the new year.

Motherwell currently sit in fifth place in the Scottish top-flight.