Kelly and Ogbene help Rotherham grab draw against leaders Burnley

Championship – Results

Blackpool 0-2 West Brom

Rotherham United 2-2 Burnley

Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

Stoke City 0-1 Wigan Athletic

Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Millwall 0-1 Birmingham City

GEORGIE KELLY AND Chiedozie Ogbene combined for the late goal saw Rotherham United grab a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley tonight.

Burnley’s champagne remains on ice as they were made to wait for the Championship title after being held. Quality goals from Scott Twine and Manuel Benson either side of Vitinho’s own goal looked to be tightening their grip on the trophy, but Georgie Kelly equalised to earn the Millers a deserved point.

A free-kick made its way to Ogbene at the far post and he picked out Kelly who swept home from eight yards to secure an unlikely point.

And with Sheffield United winning at home to Bristol City, it meant the celebrations will have to wait until Saturday, where a win against QPR will secure top spot for Vincent Kompany’s side.

This could be a vital draw for Rotherham in their bid to stay in the division and they moved four points clear of the bottom four with four games remaining. Kelly came off the bench for a Rotherham team that had Conor Coventry and Ogbene both starting. Josh Cullen started for Burnley while Michael Obafemi came off the bench.

Josh Cullen.

Sheffield United took another step closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City.

Substitute James McAtee’s second-half goal gave the Blades a win that moved them eight points clear of third-placed Luton with four Championship matches remaining. John Egan started for a Sheffield United team that face Man City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s first-half strike put a dent in Millwall’s Championship play-off push as Birmingham claimed a 1-0 win at the Den.

The victory has all-but secured the Blues’ safety and ended their three-game winless streak while Millwall’s destiny is now out of their hands.

Will Keane’s 10th league goal of the season gave Wigan hope in their battle to avoid Championship relegation with a battling 1-0 away win over Stoke.

The striker bagged a 54th-minute winner for the Latics as they climbed to within five points of getting out of the relegation zone.

Blackpool’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship were dealt a blow with a 2-0 defeat at home to play-off hopefuls West Brom.

The Seasiders had been hoping to follow Saturday’s win against bottom side Wigan with another much-needed three points.

But with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Taylor Gardner-Hickman finding the net for West Brom, the defeat left their chances of escaping the drop looking ever-more precarious.

Albion, meanwhile, climbed five places to sixth with the victory as they look to book a play-off place.

Sunderland’s hopes of scrambling into the play-offs suffered a major blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-battling Huddersfield.

The Black Cats have closed to within a point of the top six, but with the two sides directly above and below them in the table all having at least one game in hand, Tony Mowbray’s men will feel they have lost ground in the promotion battle.